There’s a contingent of Warriors fans that have no problem breaking the bank to see their team up close and personal in a pivotal game. Whether they’re Silicon Valley execs, celebrities or just someone loaded with cash, these fans will pay whatever it takes to see the Dubs in action.

And now, with the Warriors set to host Game 5 at Oracle Arena on Monday night, just one win away from winning a title, we’re starting to see what tickets are selling for.

As you might expect, the numbers are already quite high.

One particular fan reportedly paid $45,000 for a ticket to the big game, while another paid $82,000 for two tickets, according to Darren Rovell of ESPN.com

There should be some other hefty transactions taking place over the next 18 hours or so. Don’t be surprised to see multiple fans paying over $50K to see possibly the greatest team ever assembled likely hoist the Larry O’Brien Trophy on Monday night.