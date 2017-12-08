Klay Thompson failed miserably attempting to block seven-foot-three Boban Marjanovic, and it was pretty funny to watch.

While some players would’ve elected to make a business decision, Thompson did not choose to get out of the way. Instead, he challenged Marjanovic at the rim during the fourth quarter of Friday night’s game, and it did not go well.

Thompson, to his credit, did not back down from Marjanovic, but the end result of the play was that he got dunked on.

A Boban throw down! 📺: ESPN pic.twitter.com/y4GEJnbqfD — NBA (@NBA) December 9, 2017

The Warriors players on the bench seemed to find the play funny, judging by their reaction.

A few laughs after Klay got dunked on by Boban 😂 pic.twitter.com/us5BlQEzUL — LetsGoWarriors👌💛💙 (@LetsGoWarriors) December 9, 2017

Thompson will likely be hearing it from his teammates in the locker room after the game. He was brave in attempting to block Marjanovic, but it really didn’t go well for him.