The Warriors celebrated disposing of the Cavaliers in just five games in the NBA Finals by partying it up in Las Vegas.

Draymond Green’s Snapchat serves as proof, as he posted some snaps of himself partying it up with teammates Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson while in Vegas.

Here’s another one of Dray.

And this video posted to Instagram shows the Warriors and their fans partying it up at Drais nightclub.

Drai's + @Warriors #dubnation #baybusiness #moetmoment A post shared by Jey Hall (@jeyhall) on Jun 16, 2017 at 5:08am PDT

Yeah, it was lit! They’ll be at the Kovalev-Ward fight on Saturday night as well.