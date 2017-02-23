With the All-Star break now in the books, sports fans are excited to watch some NBA action once again, and they will be treated to a great matchup when the Clippers and Warriors square off at Oracle Arena on Thursday night.

The Clippers finished the stretch heading into the All-Star break strong, winning their last four games. Unfortunately for them, the Warriors have dominated the series against their Pacific Division rival, having won the last nine matchups between the two.

Los Angeles will be looking to avenge an embarrassing loss when the two last squared off at Oracle Arena on Jan. 28. Stephen Curry went off for 43 points on a 15-of-23 shooting performance, and the Warriors won the game, 144-98,

The Warriors currently have a 12-game lead over the Clippers in the Pacific Division, who clearly won’t be challenging them this year.

Game Info

When: Thursday, Feb. 23, at 10:30 p.m. ET

Watch on TV: TNT

Watch live stream online: TNT

The key for the Clippers will be to play the Warriors physical and use their size to control the glass. Golden State is 31-0 this year when they outrebound their opponents, but are 16-9 in games when their opponents haul in more boards than they do.