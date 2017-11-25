A Warriors fan had one of the worst half-court shot attempts we’ve ever seen on Saturday night.

The fan had a chance to win a prize if he drained the shot, but his shot attempt was embarrassing. After watching this epic fail, you’ll be left thinking why the Warriors didn’t choose a more viable candidate — someone who could’ve actually hit the basket, for example.

The ball fell so short that it bounced near the free-throw line.

One would think that the fan would’ve taken a running start, rather than stopping and attempting a set shot from just behind the half-court line. Everything about his approach — as well as the execution — was terrible.