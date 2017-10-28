Bradley Beal had an early exit from Friday night’s game against the Warriors, but he only has himself to blame for it.

Beal was ejected late in the second quarter after he slapped Draymond Green in the face, which led to the two wrestling each other to the ground (watch here). A skirmish then erupted, and both Beal and Green were ejected for their actions.

On the way to the locker room, Beal walked by a Warriors fan who began heckling him. The fan had some words for Beal, and also flipped him off. Beal actually seemed to find the exchange funny, and he just laughed it off as he made his way to the locker room.

Yooo this drunk Warriors fan throwing Beal the bird as he's getting ejected ORACLE IS A WAR ZONE pic.twitter.com/VPFsg1Huby — Rob PPerez (@World_Wide_Wob) October 28, 2017

The fans at Oracle Arena love their Warriors, and will do whatever it takes to defend them.