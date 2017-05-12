With the Warriors currently 8-0 and destroying their opposition by a scoring margin of nearly 20 points per game, the powers that be in Las Vegas have taken note of it, and the line for their next series seems remarkably high.

The Spurs are an experienced bunch, and Gregg Popovich, in my opinion, is the best in the business right now. Tactically, the Spurs did a great job at making adjustments in their series against the Rockets, and excelled at shutting down James Harden, a task no other team was truly successful in this year. That speaks volumes about the coaching staff, and the veteran leadership in the locker room.

But the sportsbooks still aren’t giving them much of a shot against the even-better-than-last-season Warriors. In fact, the odds are ridiculously high. The Spurs have opened as 10.5-point underdogs, and the Warriors are priced at 1-to-16 odds to win the series, which seems steep for a Popovich-coached team, and winning franchise, even as good as the Warriors have been.

Golden State Warriors favored by 10.5 points over the San Antonio Spurs in Game #1 of the Western Conference Finals! #dubnation pic.twitter.com/wahGqvgNSP — Johnny Detroit (@Johnny_Detroit) May 12, 2017

San Antonio was 2-1 against Golden State this season, but the Warriors rested nearly the entirety of its starters for one particular matchup back in March, so it’s hard to truly “count” that one as a legitimate win.

Those numbers seem high, and will likely get bet down a bit. The Warriors may remain double-digit favorites in Game 1, but it’s safe to say that series price will drop, with the Spurs still having some sort of chance to win it. They’re a team you can never truly count out in the postseason, given their history.