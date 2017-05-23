Golden State Warriors owner Joe Lacob didn’t mince any words after his team reached their third consecutive finals—he wants the Cleveland Cavaliers again so the Warriors can prove they were the better team last year.

Here are Lacob’s comments via Marcus Thompson of the Mercury News:

Joe Lacob said he wants Cleveland: "We were the better team but they did win. We need a chance to go in there and prove that." — Marcus Thompson (@ThompsonScribe) May 23, 2017

The Cavaliers won the championship last year after coming back from a 3-1 deficit against the Warriors, who set an NBA record during the regular season with 73 wins and only nine losses. Golden State was the better team heading into the series, but the Cavaliers found a way to overcome adversity with their backs against the wall.

But for Lacob’s wish to come true, Cleveland has to get past the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals. The Cavaliers hold a 2-1 series lead after losing Game 3 at home on Sunday.