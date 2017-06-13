The Golden State Warriors didn’t take long to decide they wouldn’t be attending the customary White House visit.

Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry and the rest of the Warriors apparently held a vote on the idea after beating LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Finals.

According to reports, the vote came in lopsided:

NBA champion Warriors skipping the White House visit, as a unanimous team decision per reports. — Downtown Josh Brown (@ReformedBroker) June 13, 2017

The Golden State Warriors voted unanimously to skip their entire visit to Donald Trump's White House. As woke as any team in sports. — Shaun King (@ShaunKing) June 13, 2017

Of course, the reason isn’t exactly hard to explain. The Warriors have been overly vocal about President Donald Trump.

Here’s one of the team’s veteran leaders, David West, talking about Trump:

David West on Donald Trump. From January. pic.twitter.com/4voPgmwCif — Dave Zirin (@EdgeofSports) June 13, 2017

These feelings and ideas to skip the White House aren’t exclusive to the Warriors.

For example, according to Frank Isola of the New York Daily News, Cavaliers’ forward Richard Jefferson made it pretty clear how the general temperature in the NBA felt about Trump:

On the eve of the Cavs being honored by President Obama for winning the 2016 NBA title, Jefferson posted a not-so-subtle message on Snapchat on Wednesday night, saying: “Words cannot express the honor I feel being the last team to visit the White House tomorrow.”

After the New England Patriots won the Super Bowl, several high-profile names also took a pass on joining their team during the visit.

Expect plenty of reaction to these rumors. The Warriors, though, haven’t altered their stance on the matter since the topic came up. Like on the hardwood, it’s reasonable enough to expect them to follow through.