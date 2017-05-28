The Washington Capitals won the Presidents’ Trophy in back-to-back seasons, but failed to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals each time.

Washington seemed to finally be in the driver’s seat to bring the Stanley Cup Trophy to D.C. for the first time, well, ever, but another meeting with the defending champion Penguins proved to be too much for them.

The Capitals, however, are still loaded with stars/talent, and make for great TV, with four lines capable of scoring goals, and an entertaining style of play.

That was enough to land them a huge outdoor game in the 2017-18 season.

The Capitals are set to be the home team in an outdoor game played at the U.S. Naval Academy next season, and will likely face the Maple Leafs, according to Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post.

It’s important to note that this game is not the Winter Classic — which features the Rangers and Sabres.