Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith may have some competition at the quarterback position, judging by what happened in the last few minutes of Sunday’s game against the Broncos on Christmas Day.

Kansas City was enjoying a 27-10 lead at the time, faced with a third-and-goal situation from the two-yard line. It was then that they decided to have some fun.

In came 346-pound defensive lineman Dontari Poe to take a direct snap at quarterback, and it sure looked like Poe was going to attempt to run it in. But that’s not what happened. Instead, he threw a jump pass over the defense to the back of the end zone, which was caught by tight end Demetrius Harris for the touchdown.

6-3. 346lbs. @PoeMans_dream is a defensive tackle… And he just threw a TD for the @Chiefs. Yes, really. https://t.co/lSTz7iB5kG — NFL (@NFL) December 26, 2016

The only thing better than a fat guy rushing for a touchdown is a fat guy throwing for one.

That play call was trolling at its finest. The Chiefs made sure to take the opportunity to stick it to the defending Super Bowl champions, who will now be missing the playoffs this year.