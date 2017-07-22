Aaron Judge continues to set personal milestones and shatter previous records for MLB rookies this season.

Judge crushed a ball so hard on Friday night that it landed near the top of the Safeco Field stands, and even Statcast couldn’t follow it.

It was the Yankees slugger’s 31st home run of the year, putting him atop the league leaderboard for dingers. He was previously tied with Giancarlo Stanton, but broke that in a big way.

By that, we mean that he broke Statcast — literally. The ball was untrackable and traveled at least 440 feet.

The home run that broke Statcast. https://t.co/3elSKUWumr pic.twitter.com/4mpuxYQeNX — New York Yankees (@Yankees) July 22, 2017

All rise!