Aaron Judge continues to set personal milestones and shatter previous records for MLB rookies this season.
Judge crushed a ball so hard on Friday night that it landed near the top of the Safeco Field stands, and even Statcast couldn’t follow it.
It was the Yankees slugger’s 31st home run of the year, putting him atop the league leaderboard for dingers. He was previously tied with Giancarlo Stanton, but broke that in a big way.
By that, we mean that he broke Statcast — literally. The ball was untrackable and traveled at least 440 feet.
All rise!