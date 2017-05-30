Aaron Judge continues to break records and set personal milestones with each passing week, and Sunday’s game against the Athletics was no different.

Judge had crushed 16 home runs heading into the game, and he added to that total in a big way on Sunday, which caused Yankee Stadium to erupt.

The Yankees slugger hit his first career grand slam in the game, taking a slider from Andrew Triggs, and sending it the opposite way into the stands.

There’ll be plenty more of those to come in the future.