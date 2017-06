Yankees slugger Aaron Judge continues to rake.

On Saturday, he crushed the hardest-hit home run of the season so far, which careened off his bat at over 121 mph.

And just one day later, he did another thing that was pretty great, destroying a ball that traveled 495 feet. It even cleared the bleachers in left-center, and is the longest home run of the 2017 season so far.

There’s a reason he leads the league in home runs.