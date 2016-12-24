Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers may not be among the fastest quarterbacks in the NFL right now, but he’s still elusive and can run when he needs to.

Rodgers, also, can bust out a few moves if he thinks the time is right, and the Vikings learned that lesson during the second quarter of Saturday’s game.

The Packers quarterback spun out of a potential sack then took off running. He was met by cornerback Xavier Rhodes inside the five-yard line, but it didn’t matter, as Rodgers juked him badly.

Rhodes was literally frozen on that nasty juke. The two-time MVP winner is going to enjoy watching that one on film.