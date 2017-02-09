Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is very good at football. He’s pretty good at playing golf, too.

Watch as Rodgers hits a tee shot at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am during the “Hole in One for Charity” event:

His tee shot trickled down toward the hole after landing on the back edge of the green. Rodgers didn’t do his patented title belt celebration, but he did give the crowd a fist pump after realizing he was safely on the green.

According to Golf.com, Rodgers owns an impressive 4.0 handicap index. He frequently plays the Pebble Beach Pro-Am, and his past golfing experience includes a round with President Barack Obama.