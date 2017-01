The Packers and Lions battled it out on Sunday night in a matchup for the NFC North title, and the game was close through the first three quarters.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers, though, broke the game open by throwing a 10-yard dime to Geronimo Allison for a touchdown, and a two-score lead.

He rubbed it in afterward by turning toward Lions fans and doing his signature “Discount Double Check” belt celebration.

Rodgers loves sticking it to the team’s division rivals.