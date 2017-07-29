Adam Jones is a few days away from turning 32, but he still has enough closing speed to track down fly balls and make stellar defensive plays.

Rangers slugger Joey Gallo learned that lesson during Saturday’s game. Gallo — who is known for either striking out or absolutely destroying the baseball — absolutely crushed a moon shot to center. But Jones tracked it perfectly, and timed his jump well.

And he finished off the play with a bang — snagging the ball at the wall to rob Gallo of a surefire home run.