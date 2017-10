The Arizona Cardinals have effectively freed Adrian Peterson.

Peterson, who hadn’t eclipsed 100 yards all season as the Saints’ third running back, appears to have been rejuvenated by the trade to Arizona.

He busted out a few big runs right out of the gate, and finished off the Cardinals’ first drive with a 27-yard touchdown run.

Adrian Peterson scores a touchdown on his first drive as a member of the Cardinals! pic.twitter.com/csCNTulhoN — Cosmic (@CosmicNYG) October 15, 2017

Peterson has more yards in the first half than he recorded all season up to this point.