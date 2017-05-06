Running back Adrian Peterson spent the entirety of his 10-year NFL career with the Minnesota Vikings, and was a huge cornerstone that the team built its roster around.

Peterson treated fans to plenty of thrilling moments, with the team a Brett Favre interception away from possibly making the Super Bowl in the 2009 season. He racked up 11,747 yards in his career, and scored 97 touchdowns. Peterson will likely hit the 100-TD milestone, but will do so wearing a Saints uniform.

He hasn’t forgotten about all the support he received in Minnesota, though, judging by the message he posted Friday to fans on Twitter.

A message to my fans and @Vikings family pic.twitter.com/4a8uqgfZD6 — Adrian Peterson (@AdrianPeterson) May 6, 2017

Oh, we should probably mention that the Saints and Vikings are set to square off in Week 1.