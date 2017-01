You’d think an NFL quarterback would be really good at dodgeball.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith might be an exception.

Just watch this clip from the NFL Pro Bowl skills competition on Thursday:

Add dodgeball to the list of sports Alex Smith sucks at. pic.twitter.com/kft4Ism7Oy — Clay Wendler (@ClayWendler) January 27, 2017

What kind of form is that? His awkward, sidearmed throw predictably bounced harmlessly off the ground.

Come on, Alex Smith. Just throw the ball. Dodgeball isn’t third down.