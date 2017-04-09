Andrelton Simmons made a spectacular play in Saturday’s game that helped support the argument that he’s the best defensive shortstop in baseball.

It happened when Alcides Escobar fielded a tough grounder to third, and showed off his cannon arm with a strong throw to first for the out. That in itself was a tough play to make, but Simmons did something that was much more impressive.

Teammate Jefry Marte saw a runner trying to push his luck by advancing to third base, and he tried to make his opponent pay with an across-the-diamond throw to Simmons to third for the out.

But the throw was high, and would’ve sailed over most shortstops’ heads.

Not Simmons, though, who showcased his athleticism by leaping up to make the grab and get the runner out.

Andrelton Simmons with a tag that'll make Javy Baez jealous. #TheHaloWay pic.twitter.com/eB2ipRZxc7 — 120 Sports (@120Sports) April 9, 2017

Simmons is fun to watch, that’s for sure.