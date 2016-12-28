Andrew Bogut isn’t a player who usually gets into it with his opponents, but he lowered the boom on James Harden during Tuesday’s game, and paid for it.

Bogut set a screen for Harrison Barnes in the second quarter of the game, and then slid over and lowered his body a bit as Harden tried to fight through it. Harden ran into him and hit the floor hard, and stayed down for a brief moment before getting up and sinking two free throws.

Bogut was hit with a flagrant foul on the play, but Harden made sure to respond by draining a three-pointer and staring the Mavs big man down on the play that followed.