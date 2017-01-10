Alabama head coach Nick Saban was none too pleased after Alabama receiver Gehrig Dieter dropped a pass in the third quarter of the National Championship game on Monday night.

Every possession in the game was critical, and the game just had that type of feel. Don’t believe me? Well, the Tigers won the game, 35-31, with a touchdown pass in the final second of the game. That’s how important a potential first down on the play would have been.

Here was how Saban felt about it:

Dieter didn’t mention it after the game, but just had this to say (of course he got trolled by a fan for dropping the pass).

Just wanted to thank Alabama and Coach Saban for giving me the opportunity to play for the Tide. Truly an honor to be apart of this team🐘 — Gehrig Dieter (@GehrigDieter) January 10, 2017

Why u drop that pass😢 https://t.co/IEjVNvjrRo — Gmoney (@grahampattrsn98) January 10, 2017

Saban expects the best from his players, and the fact remains that Alabama wasn’t at its best tonight. Their loss was Clemson’s gain.