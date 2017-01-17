Chargers new head honcho Anthony Lynn completely forgot that his team had recently relocated to Los Angeles when he was introduced as the head coach on Tuesday.

Lynn started the press conference by saying he was excited to be the head coach of the San Diego Chargers, but then quickly corrected himself as he realized he had the geographic location wrong.

After he realized he botched the location, he dropped an s-bomb, and yeah, his first presser didn’t start all that well.

😳= Every producer carrying the Anthony Lynn news conference live after the s-bomb. #Chargers — Kelly Biele (@kellytvnews) January 17, 2017

Lynn was probably nervous, and understandably so. He was coaching running backs just a few years ago. Now, he’s standing in front of a camera to address millions of people, and that could certainly be a bit overwhelming, for anyone.