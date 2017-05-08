Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown is one of the most athletic players in the NFL today, and that’s high praise, given all the talent around the league.

Some NFL players take time off during the offseason, packing on a few pounds in the process. But for Brown, the workouts never cease, and he’s always in peak shape.

That was evidenced by what we saw in a recent promo video for Nike, when he caught 53 footballs (with one hand) while doing a side plank for a minute.

That display of athleticism is just one of many reasons why Brown is the highest-paid receiver in the league, and worth every penny.