The Denver Broncos certainly looked like a team that had nothing to play for in Sunday’s Week 17 matchup against the Raiders, with some undisciplined play during a few instances in the AFC West matchup.

None were as blatant as when Aqib Talib and Michael Crabtree got into it at one point, and Talib decided to grab Crabtree’s gold chain necklace and ripped it off his neck.

Talib was seen laughing about it afterwards, and yeah, it wasn’t one of his finest career moments.