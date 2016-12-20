Former NFL’er Arian Foster got into it with some college kids at a hot dog stand after a night out in Houston early Sunday morning, and it all started over a pair of shoes.

For some reason, Foster decided to start talking trash to one of them, telling the young man his shoes were “awful.” That didn’t go over well.

The guy then yelled back that Foster isn’t even relevant anymore, and apparently, a hot dog was thrown at some point, which is pretty hilarious. Unfortunately, you can’t see that in the video which was obtained by TMZ Sports, but you can watch everything else.

Hot dogs, bad shoes and alcohol are not a good combination, it seems.