There’s no love lost when Arizona and Arizona State square off on the court, and Thursday night’s game was no different.

Arizona State guard Torian Graham seemed to catch some feelings during warmups, judging by his actions. While making his way toward the locker room, he walked by the Wildcats fans seated in the student section—aka “The ZonaZoo”—and flipped them off with both hands.

Torian Graham lets the ZonaZoo know they're No. 1. pic.twitter.com/W8Dj8zeXl7 — Shane Dale (@ShaneDaleABC15) January 13, 2017

It’s likely that they had been heckling him, as not too many players would go to that length if they weren’t provoked. But still, Graham should probably have kept his cool, and instead stuck it to Arizona on the court, where it counts.