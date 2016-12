The best way to get in your opponent’s head is to get inside their huddle, and that’s what Auburn guard T.J. Dunans did during the team’s game against Georgia.

Dunans was able to sneak right in there, and for some reason, none of the Bulldogs players noticed. In fact, they even wrapped their arms around him. Coach Mark Fox explained the play to them, and Dunans was in on it, too.

An Auburn player invaded Georgia's huddle, and Georgia didn't even notice (Video via @EdwardsMichaelG)pic.twitter.com/3ZG7BSSMvw — NOTSportsCenter (@NOTSportsCenter) December 30, 2016

An assistant eventually alerted the refs, but it’s funny that no one noticed up to that point.