Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield is known for his fiery persona, and that’s why his opponents — as well as their fans — often try to get in his head by trolling him.

A few Kansas players tried to do exactly that before Saturday’s game kicked off, when they snubbed him during pregame handshakes. Mayfield reached out to shake hands during the coin toss, but the Jayhawks players just kept looking down and did not acknowledge him.

The fans in attendance for the game at Memorial Stadium gave Mayfield the same type of treatment, as there were plenty of heckling and jeers for the Oklahoma quarterback. Mayfield, however, didn’t seem to be fazed, and he was seen firing back at them from the sideline at one point during the game.

“You have one win … stick to basketball,” Mayfield appeared to say.

“You have one win… stick to basketball” 💀💀💀💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/qzxCdWquzV — Barstool Sports (@barstooltweetss) November 18, 2017

Not a bad zinger from the Oklahoma signal-caller. He wasn’t wrong, either, as the Kansas football program has been abysmal in recent years.