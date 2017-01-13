The Lakers had an unlikely visitor late Wednesday night when they were trying to get some extra practice in at the AT&T Center.

A swarm of bats somehow made their way into the building and began flying around above the court, so it was a bit difficult to shoot. Guard D’Angelo Russell seemed amused by it and posted the whole thing on Snapchat.

“We got bats on the floor. You see my main man (Julius Randle) is getting his work in, and we got bats on the floor.”

He even referenced when Manu Ginobili destroyed a bat on the court during a game back in 2009.

“See the bats … Yo, where’s Ginobili when you need him. Yo, we got bats. Oh, my God.”

D'Angelo Russell, on bats "where's Ginobili when you need him?" "They all vampires to me" pic.twitter.com/SZIRJXhmEc — Harrison Faigen (@hmfaigen) January 12, 2017

Russell sure is a character.