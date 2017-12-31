Bears return man Tarik Cohen is the type of gamechanging player that opponents have to focus on at all times when he’s on the field, and the team took full advantage of that during Sunday’s game against the Vikings.

Chicago trailed Minnesota in the second quarter of the game, 14-0, and was in desperate need of a big play. Cohen, essentially, helped provide one, but did so as a decoy.

The Vikings punted the ball toward Cohen, who made it look as if he was fielding it — except he didn’t. Teammate Bryce Callahan caught the ball, and then raced down the sideline — untouched. No Vikings players were even in his vicinity, as they were all caught watching Cohen, and Callahan raced into the end zone for the 59-yard touchdown.

That play was executed to perfection, and given the Bears’ struggles on offense — managing only 48 total yards in the first half — it was exactly what the team needed to get back in the game.