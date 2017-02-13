Beyonce delivered a performance at the Grammy Awards on Sunday night that was quite polarizing. Some were inspired by it, while others thought it was a bit over-the-top.

She came out wearing a quite-revealing see-through outfit, which showed off her baby bump, which was quite large, given that she’s roughly five months pregnant.

Queen B performed “Love Drought” and “Sandcastles,” and crushed it.

Beyoncé's full performance. rt to bless a tl pic.twitter.com/WHnhxVo6ww — ㅤㅤiesha (@uItbaek) February 13, 2017

Twitter reacted to her performance afterward:

She legit looks like an angel!!! Beysus!!! #Grammys — Perez (@ThePerezHilton) February 13, 2017

No matter what you think about her views, it’s clear that Beyonce is a performer. She always gives it her all when on the big stage.