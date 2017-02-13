Posted byon
Beyonce delivered a performance at the Grammy Awards on Sunday night that was quite polarizing. Some were inspired by it, while others thought it was a bit over-the-top.
She came out wearing a quite-revealing see-through outfit, which showed off her baby bump, which was quite large, given that she’s roughly five months pregnant.
Queen B performed “Love Drought” and “Sandcastles,” and crushed it.
Twitter reacted to her performance afterward:
No matter what you think about her views, it’s clear that Beyonce is a performer. She always gives it her all when on the big stage.