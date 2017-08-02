People say a lot of things about Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, but no one can question his coaching style when looking at his results.

Belichick now has a hand full of Super Bowl rings, and is one of the main reasons the Patriots have transformed into the dynasty they’ve become.

It’s hard to imagine that Tom Brady would’ve developed into as successful as a quarterback as he is now without Belichick, who keeps him on his toes.

That was evidenced at training camp on Tuesday, when Belichick hurled blocking pads in Brady’s direction while the Patriots quarterback attempted to throw.

Brady was clearly unfazed by Belichick’s actions during that drill.