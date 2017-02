Patriots head coach has two major themes for his coaching philosophy, and he led the Patriots crowd at their Super Bowl victory parade on Tuesday in chanting one of them.

“No days off” and “do your job” are often talked about in the Patriots locker room, and Belichick chanted the former on Tuesday.

Here's Bill Belichick starting a chant … or at least trying to? pic.twitter.com/x2tbIonilG — SB Nation (@SBNation) February 7, 2017

That’s about as much personality as you’ll see Belichick display on camera.