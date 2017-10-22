Part of what makes Bills’ home games so entertaining is that you never really know what crazy stunts Bills Mafia will come up with while tailgating.

This particular Sunday’s pregame festivities included plenty of booze and a man catching on fire, which caught the attention of many fans.

It started when the Bills faithful elected to set a table on fire, even though that’s not something you normally see while tailgating. A man in a Bills jersey then leaped onto the table, likely trying to jump through it. Instead, however, he ended up catching on fire.

His cohorts elected to pour beer on him in hopes of putting the fire out, but that didn’t work. The man had a better idea, and he instead used the “stop, drop and roll” safety technique to perfection.

Dumbest thing you’ll see all day pic.twitter.com/0BNW8Ixknj — Eric Rosenthal (@ericsports) October 22, 2017

What will Bills Mafia come up with next? The Bills hosts the Raiders next Sunday, so the atmosphere for that game could be one of the best this season.