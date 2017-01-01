Quantcast
WATCH: Bills’ laughable mistake allows Jets to score onside kick TD
The Buffalo Bills just can’t win.

After firing head coach Rex Ryan, the Bills closed the season with a blowout loss to the New York Jets. While doing so, the team put on one of the funniest mishaps of the year, botching a…well, just watch it:

In other words, the Bills forgot they had to catch a kickoff and the Jets walked in a touchdown to finish the 30-10 victory.

It’s a fitting end of the season for the Bills, really, wrapping up a 7-9 campaign with a two-game skid, the only thing stopping a five-game skid a win against the Cleveland Browns.

The Bills have plenty to work on this offseason—though how to field kickoffs might just rank above finding a head coach.