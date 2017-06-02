Quantcast
The Sports Daily
Watch Boris Diaw ride Segway while chased by dogs in national park
Posted by on June 2, 2017

Utah Jazz forward Boris Diaw seems to be enjoying all the beautiful scenery that Utah and Nevada have to offer.

Diaw has been spending time in Wheeler Peak (Nevada) and Canyonlands National Park (Utah), hanging out and making memories with his dogs.

He and his two Siberian Huskies have been hiking and camping, and Diaw even found some time to cruise around on a Segway, while they scampered behind him. Diaw used a drone to capture this amazing footage.

Diaw uses the Segway so he can run his dogs without completely exhausting himself, which is pretty smart. Here are some photos of them all hanging out.

Went camping at wheeler peak, dogs are ready to go hike at 6am!! #camping

A post shared by Borisdiaw (@diawboris) on

Good time for a break in the shade.

A post shared by Borisdiaw (@diawboris) on

7 hours of hiking, thats enough for today, even the dogs are tired of it. #hiking #campingwithdogs

A post shared by Borisdiaw (@diawboris) on

Dogs enjoyed the nap time in the shade in the afternoon #napinthecar

A post shared by Borisdiaw (@diawboris) on

Pretty cool.

Partnered Stories