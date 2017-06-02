Posted byon
Utah Jazz forward Boris Diaw seems to be enjoying all the beautiful scenery that Utah and Nevada have to offer.
Diaw has been spending time in Wheeler Peak (Nevada) and Canyonlands National Park (Utah), hanging out and making memories with his dogs.
He and his two Siberian Huskies have been hiking and camping, and Diaw even found some time to cruise around on a Segway, while they scampered behind him. Diaw used a drone to capture this amazing footage.
Diaw uses the Segway so he can run his dogs without completely exhausting himself, which is pretty smart. Here are some photos of them all hanging out.
Pretty cool.