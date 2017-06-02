Utah Jazz forward Boris Diaw seems to be enjoying all the beautiful scenery that Utah and Nevada have to offer.

Diaw has been spending time in Wheeler Peak (Nevada) and Canyonlands National Park (Utah), hanging out and making memories with his dogs.

He and his two Siberian Huskies have been hiking and camping, and Diaw even found some time to cruise around on a Segway, while they scampered behind him. Diaw used a drone to capture this amazing footage.

Too much hiking!! But the dogs still want to go for a run a sunset, so i had to take the segway #sunsetcruising #djiinspire2 A post shared by Borisdiaw (@diawboris) on Jun 1, 2017 at 8:58pm PDT

Diaw uses the Segway so he can run his dogs without completely exhausting himself, which is pretty smart. Here are some photos of them all hanging out.

Went camping at wheeler peak, dogs are ready to go hike at 6am!! #camping A post shared by Borisdiaw (@diawboris) on May 28, 2017 at 6:47am PDT

Good time for a break in the shade. A post shared by Borisdiaw (@diawboris) on May 28, 2017 at 12:32pm PDT

The peak is at 13 065 feet (3982m), we'll probably stop around 10 000 feet (3000m), i didn't bring snowshoes !!! A post shared by Borisdiaw (@diawboris) on May 29, 2017 at 6:08am PDT

7 hours of hiking, thats enough for today, even the dogs are tired of it. #hiking #campingwithdogs A post shared by Borisdiaw (@diawboris) on May 29, 2017 at 12:35pm PDT

Dogs enjoyed the nap time in the shade in the afternoon #napinthecar A post shared by Borisdiaw (@diawboris) on May 31, 2017 at 6:18pm PDT

Pretty cool.