The rapper formerly known as Lil Bow Wow is no longer little, as Lonzo Ball recently learned.

Shad Moss, who now goes by Bow Wow, squared off against the Lakers rookie in a shooting contest.

It’s unclear why — maybe because Moss once starred in the hit basketball movie “Like Mike.”

Whatever the reason, the two battled it out to see who could make the most shots, and Moss ended up emerging victorious.

Video- Bow Wow VS Lonzo Ball pic.twitter.com/LQ82BteKw0 — Bow Wow (@smoss) February 27, 2018

Only game 2. He took the series 2-1 #facts https://t.co/USJpMUurUu — Bow Wow (@smoss) February 27, 2018

Ball did win the other two games, but still, as a top-three draft pick, he really shouldn’t be losing to guys off the street. Maybe it’s time to tweak that unorthodox shooting style of his.