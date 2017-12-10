Bills Mafia was at it again on Sunday.

The passionate fans, who are known for jumping through tables — even ones that are on fire — decided to kick it up a notch for Sunday’s snow-filled game against the Colts at New Era Field.

Rather than jumping through a table, one particular fan decided to jump through a grill. The video clip below shows the brave fan shotgunning a beer while standing on top of a vehicle, and then jumping through a lit grill — much to the approval of his fellow tailgaters.

Bills fans kept crashing through tables until they felt nothing. Now they have to dive into lit grills to feel alive pic.twitter.com/ax1MQD124l — Mike Tunison (@xmasape) December 10, 2017

The Bills have their final regular-season home game next Sunday, when they host the Dolphins. We can’t wait to see what type of antics they have in store for the divisional matchup.