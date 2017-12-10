Quantcast
Watch brave Bills fan chug beer, jump through lit grill
Posted by on December 10, 2017

Bills Mafia was at it again on Sunday.

The passionate fans, who are known for jumping through tables — even ones that are on fire — decided to kick it up a notch for Sunday’s snow-filled game against the Colts at New Era Field.

Rather than jumping through a table, one particular fan decided to jump through a grill. The video clip below shows the brave fan shotgunning a beer while standing on top of a vehicle, and then jumping through a lit grill — much to the approval of his fellow tailgaters.

The Bills have their final regular-season home game next Sunday, when they host the Dolphins. We can’t wait to see what type of antics they have in store for the divisional matchup.