New York Yankees left-fielder Brett Gardner and Tampa Bay Rays first baseman Rickie Weeks Jr. were involved in a serious collision at first base that forced both players to exit Wednesday’s game.

The two collided in the bottom of the sixth inning after Weeks was unable to corral a poor throw from pitcher Xavier Cedeno. Gardner ran right into Weeks, who failed to notice he was blocking the base path.

Here's why Brett Gardner and Rickie Weeks both had to leave early today. Nasty baseball collision. #Yankees #Rays pic.twitter.com/sHZ7lplB9v — Thad Brown (@thadbrown7) April 12, 2017

Gardner had the wherewithal to crawl back to first base to make sure he was safe, but was down on the ground for several minutes. He exited the game and was replaced by a pinch-runner. Weeks also left the game. There has been no update on injuries to both players.