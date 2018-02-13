Speed skater Elise Christie is one of Great Britain’s best athletes — as she holds the world record in the 500m event — but she has suffered some brutal luck in Olympic finals over the years.

Unfortunately for her, it happened again recently in the PyeongChang Olympics, when she crashed in the 500m final. It didn’t appear to be her fault, though. The incident in question happened when Christie rounded a turn during the event, and her hand was hit by the skate of Canada’s Kim Boutin, which caused her to fall.

How did they not see this?!? pic.twitter.com/Xjop5s51mZ — Paul White Photo (@PaulWhitePhoto) February 13, 2018

And Christie — who crashed in two finals at the Sochi Olympics — was not happy about it afterward.

“I was knocked over, I didn’t fall on my own,” she told reporters, via Reuters. “I’ve worked so hard for the 500 and it was taken away from me.”

It’s hard not to feel for Christie, as she’s such a fierce competitor, but has run into some awful luck on the world’s biggest stage over the years.