Brooks Koepka won his first major tournament over the weekend, dominating the U.S. Open field and finishing 16 under par, tying Rory McIlroy’s 72-hole scoring record.

That was cause for celebration, so that’s exactly what Koepka and BFF Dustin Johnson did.

The two bros hit the club for some drinks and other shenanigans, including drinking Fireball whisky straight out of the US Open trophy.

RT SInow "RT golf_com: Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka partying it up with the #USOpen trophy like: 🎉🍾 🏆🎉 (🎥:: km… pic.twitter.com/mm5Q0orhNU" — Dak (@dak2zeke) June 21, 2017

That’s how you celebrate in style, sort of.