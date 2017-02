Washington Nationals slugger Bryce Harper didn’t need much time to get warmed up this season.

Harper came to the plate in the second inning of Saturday’s exhibition game against the Rangers, and in just his first at-bat of spring training, he saw a fastball that didn’t sink as much as it was supposed to, and he crushed it out of the park.

Not only was it his first at-bat, but also the first pitch he saw.