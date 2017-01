We know Nationals slugger Bryce Harper is strong, which is why he gets so much power behind his swing, and can also go opposite field with ease.

But you wouldn’t think of him being a guy that can deadlift over 500 pounds, multiple times.

We learned that he can, indeed, do that, as a video of him deadlifting 505 pounds has gone viral.

Back is rounded a bit, but at #505 I'll take it! 🏋🏼#noOFFseason VC: mark philippi pic.twitter.com/R0foaSOsaV — Bryce Harper (@Bharper3407) January 6, 2017

Funny that Harper wasn’t proud of his form. He’s his biggest critic.