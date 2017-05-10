It’s no secret that Bryce Harper has a cannon for an arm, and that he’s capable of throwing lasers from the outfield to home plate.

Fans know it, analysts know it and teams know it. Yet for some reason, runners still attempt to test him. More often than not, he makes them pay for their mistake.

That was the case in the 11th inning of Tuesday’s game against the Orioles, when J.J. Hardy tried to score from second on a base hit.

Welp, that was a bad idea, as Harper gunned him down with a bullet toward home plate. Jamal Collier of MLB.com reported that Harper’s throw was clocked at 99.7 mph — the fastest of his in the Statcast era.

Here's that throw from Harper, 99.7 mph and his hardest throw of the Statcast era pic.twitter.com/RDjaV5JVox — Jamal Collier (@JamalCollier) May 10, 2017

Maybe Harper should give pitching a try. It’s never too late to start over. While that was obviously said in jest, it’s still crazy to think that he’s only 24 years old.