MLB pitchers just can’t get Bryce Harper out this season.

Coming off a disappointing 2016 campaign, Harper is crushing everything he sees, no matter what the pitch is or who’s throwing it. He’s driving in one run in 3.4 at-bats on average, which is ridiculous.

He drove in three during Thursday’s game against the Rockies, which the Nationals won, 16-5. It happened in the seventh inning, when Colorado is one strike away from getting out of the inning, with two men on base, but that doesn’t matter when Harper comes to the plate. He took a 2-2 pitch and hit it into the Rockies bullpen, which is lined with trees.

Harper hit this one into the “wilderness.”

Some swings just make you go 😳. pic.twitter.com/bRllYZc8jC — MLB (@MLB) April 27, 2017

Good luck dealing with that guy, opposing MLB teams.