Even at just 24 years of age, Nationals slugger Bryce Harper continues to break records and accomplish feats that few MLBers ever have.

That was the case in Thursday night’s game against the Orioles as well, when Harper showed just how strong he is in the second inning of the Battle of the Beltway matchup.

He fouled off a pitch so hard that he ripped the cover off it — becoming only the second or third player in MLB history to do so.

Here’s what the sequence of events looked like.

Bryce Harper is a destroyer of baseballs…literally 😮 pic.twitter.com/0vMKEei5ZU — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 9, 2017

And here’s the aftermath.

C'mon, Bryce man … only 2 or 3 guys in history ever busted the guts out of a baseball. pic.twitter.com/SkkR9W4AJI — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) June 9, 2017

It’s hard not to feel sorry for the poor baseball, which was absolutely annihilated.