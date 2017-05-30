Bryce Harper and Hunter Strickland have never gotten along, with the two having exchanged words numerous times during heated altercations over the years.

Well, on Sunday, tensions finally boiled over, and cooler heads did not prevail.

It happened in the eighth inning when Strickland drilled Harper with a pitch in his hip, and the Nationals slugger wasted no time going out to the mound to confront him.

Harper pointed at Strickland with his bat, then threw his helmet and it was on. The two exchanged punches near the mound, and a full-blown skirmish then broke out.

Bryce Harper and Hunter Strickland brought some Hustle & Flow to life today. pic.twitter.com/H1Ye9lMCMN — Justin Russo (@FlyByKnite) May 30, 2017

Both Strickland and Harper were ejected for their actions.